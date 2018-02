Two people have been treated for minor burns following a house fire near Havelock.

Fire crews from Havelock and Renwick rushed to the blaze on Te Hora Pa Rd just before midnight last night.

Fire and Emergency Southern region spokesman Andrew Norris said two residents had sustained minor burns in the blaze.

The house was severely damaged in the fire.

Norris said a fire investigator would return to the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze.