NZ First MP Shane Jones' annual Waitangi shindig kicked off in fine style last night with at least 200 people from all walks of life, including a guest appearance by the Prime Minister.

This year's event at Jones' villa on the outskirts of Kerikeri was to celebrate the wedding last month of Jones and his wife Dot.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrived with partner Clarke Gayford just before 8pm.

NZ First MP Shane Jones and his wife Dot Jones greet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ardern was called to speak, and said he hadn't come to speak: "I just came for the kai."

She thanked Jones for his hospitality and congratulated him on his wedding and then ended: "as Aupito William Sio always says, when you smell the pork, keep it short."

In his welcome to her, Jones said there was a big eye tuna "and I can assure you Prime Minister it doesn't come from the Kermadecs".

Even National MPs including Steven Joyce and Todd Muller were along for the occasion, apparently deciding to try to restore relations after NZ First opted to side with Labour.

Of their attendance, Jones joked that the house site was an old farm.

"Apparently there was a hydatids dosing strip here and they might be consigned to that part of the section."

The guests included former National MP Murray McCully who, when he was Foreign Affairs minister, was Jones' boss when Jones was an ambassador. Jones quipped McCully was "the deathstar" to his former colleagues in the Labour Party.

Shane Jones with his wife Dot Jones at their annual Waitangi party. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jones was clearly revelling in the mix of people, saying it was an example of manaakitanga [hospitality].

Dot Jones and her family and friends were responsible for the spread including crayfish, tuatua fritters, paua, oysters, raw fish, and a pig on a spit, as well as lamb and beef.

Many Labour MPs were along and other guests included Green leader James Shaw, former Labour MP Dame Annette King, former National MP Simon Power, businesspeople and several iwi leaders.