Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Hamilton suburb of Nawton.

The death was reported at 1.45 this afternoon, and a house on Dominion Rd is cordoned off.

"Police are at the scene making enquiries including speaking with witnesses," said Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders.

"A scene examination is underway and will continue tomorrow."

A police spokesperson said they cannot confirm who the deceased person is, or whether they died in suspicious circumstances.