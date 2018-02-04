A person has been killed in a crash in Central Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the intersection of Middle and Elsthorpe Roads near Otane about 3.30pm.

A Police spokeswoman said a motorcyclist had died after colliding with a truck.

Initial reports were that there had been two motorcycles together at the time of the crash.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they had taken one person in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

It was not known if this was the second motorcyclist or an occupant of the truck.

A Central Fire Communications spokesman said two fire appliances had been called to assist.

A local resident said she understood the crash was quite bad, and that diversions had been put in place.

Police are in the process of notifying next of kin. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating

