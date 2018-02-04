One person has died following a water rescue south of Auckland, during what has been a tragic weekend on the water.

Police were called to the Awhitu Regional Park, Manukau Harbour, at 12.40pm following reports three people were in trouble in the water.

One person died at the scene.

Two others were taken to Middlemore Hospital via helicopter for assessment.

A staff member from the Awhitu Golf Club said both the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Police Eagle helicopter were involved in the rescue, which was further down the beach toward the Awhitu campground.

Ambulances were also at the scene.

A Coastguard spokesperson referred all questions to police.

The Awhitu incident follows the death of two teenagers yesterday, after they and three friends were swept up by a flash flood in west Auckland's Waitakere Ranges.

The five boys, all from Auckland and aged 17, had been swimming at the Cascade Falls area in the Waitakere Ranges when heavy rain struck around 4.15pm yesterday.

They had tried to scramble onto rocks before attempting to cross to the other side to reach their vehicle. Two had made it to the river bank but three were swept away, police confirmed today.

One then ran to a nearby golf course to raise the alarm. He was taken to Waitakere Hospital with mild hypothermia.

One of the trio swept away managed to grab hold of a tree on the bank of the stream, and was eventually winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter about 7:15pm.

Two of the boys were found deceased, Inspector Fata Willi Fanene said. They have been identified as Sosi Turagaiviu and Mitch Woolley, both 17.

At about 6.40pm Sosi Turagaiviu, of Massey, was found in the water under a bridge on Bethells Road, near Te Henga Road, Fanene said.

Then, at about 7.50pm, the body of Mitch Woolley, from Waitakere, was located by search and rescue teams in the Cascade Falls area near where they were swimming.

The boys' deaths have been referred to the coroner.