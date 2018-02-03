The woman who died in a crash on State Highway 2 in Waikino has been named as 19-year-old Kelsey Runga.

Runga, of Rotorua, died at the scene of a two-car head-on crash on the highway about 9pm on Friday night.

The teenager is believed to have been pregnant, having posted an ultrasound photo on social media earlier in January this year.

A tribute to Runga on Facebook said, "RIP Kelsey Runga... another bright light gone from this world far too early. Your smile and laugh were infectious and your anger was ferocious too lol."

Another person was flown to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries, and a third person was seriously injured and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.