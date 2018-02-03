One person has died after a car rolled west of Te Kuiti before dawn this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash at Oparure Rd, between Boddie and Gadsby Rds, at 4:18am.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle but had died at the scene, police said.

Three others in the car were taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance - two in a serious condition, and one in moderate condition.

Advertisement

Diversions are in place at Boddies Rd and Gadsby Rd. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.