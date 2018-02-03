Two people are dead after being swept away in a swollen river in the Waitakere Ranges.

In a statement police said they understood a group of five people were trying to cross the river near Cascade Falls when they got into trouble.

Two bodies have since been located in a river in Waitakere.

Earlier this evening three people from the group were reported missing near Cascade Falls.

Emergency services on the way to the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

One person was rescued and has been transported to Waitakere Hospital in a moderate condition.

A man who earlier made it to safety, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A fifth person involved was uninjured.

Police are working to establish if the two bodies are part of the group swept away in the river earlier this evening.

