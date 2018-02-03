Three people are missing after being swept away in a swollen river in the Waitakere Ranges.

Up to 100 people are also being evacuated in Piha tonight and up to 20 people are reportedly stranded on a nearby walking track due to rising waters.

Police said four people got into trouble crossing a river about 5.15pm near Cascade Falls. One made it across but three were swept away and remain missing.

The rescued male had minor injuries, police said. It is understood he was taken to the Waitakere Golf Club for assessment by ambulance staff.

Rescue helicopters are on the way to the scene as a major search and rescue operation gets underway.

The Cascade Falls and Falls Rd in the Waitakere Ranges. Photo / via Google Maps

​​A man from the Waitakere Golf Club on Falls Rd, who did not wish to be named, said emergency crews were looking for the missing people near Cascade Falls.



He said there were two fire trucks, two ambulances and a police car in the area.​



He said the rain was "severe" between 4pm and 5pm.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency northern shift communications manager Scott Osmond said people were being evacuated from Glenesk Rd in Piha.

Up to 100 people were reportedly being evacuated from low-lying areas.

"Five or six houses are at risk of flooding, so we're evacuating as a precaution."

Osmond said water levels in a nearby creek were rising, due to the heavy rain.

@WeatherWatchNZ rain has eased off a fair bit. Here's my tank spilling - that's water that would be overflowing out of the spouting into my carport if that snorkel wasn't there... pic.twitter.com/ifsppbMj87 — Waitakeres Weather (@Waitakeres) February 3, 2018

A local campground said a member of their staff was speaking with authorities and they were now waiting to hear from authorities about how they can help those affected.

A worker at the Piha Store said they had seen fire trucks and heard loud sirens in the past hour or so and assumed there had been a fire in the area.

A worker at the Piha Surf Shop, which is elevated, said they could see "a lot'' of water down below, following a sudden extreme period of heavy rain this afternoon.

Seaview and Glenesk Rds. Photo / via Google Maps

"The flooding is in the valley. My son said there is water over the road at the fire station and the road has been cut off.''

The Piha Fire Station is on Seaview Rd, near Glenesk Rd.

Talking about the weather, the woman said they had had some warning just before conditions turned "extreme".

Newshub reports up to 20 people are stranded on Winstone Track near Piha.

A serious crash has also occurred near Waitakere. A Herald reporter said a vehicle was on its roof. Emergency services were yet to reach the scene but people in fluro vests were directing traffic.

Metservice meteorologist Brian Mercer said heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected to continue over Auckland this evening.

He said the wild weather was caused by a low pressure system, which was centred north of Helensville about 6pm. The system was tracking up the country which would see the heavy rain ease by midnight.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Auckland, Northland south of Whangarei, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula until midnight.

