Emergency services were in Devonport last night after a group of teenagers allegedly became disorderly following an Auckland Council family event.

Auckland Council's events manager Leanne Roche said event staff called police after becoming concerned at a large group of youth congregating in a nearby car park.

"Although the group was outside the event area they notified the police at 8.30pm. By 10pm the group had grown to a concerning size and our staff called the police and an ambulance as they understood a woman may have been in trouble on the beach," she said in a statement.

"Unfortunately there's an ongoing issue on the North Shore with young people congregating and drinking in areas where our events are taking place that needs to be addressed by the wider community."

A police spokesperson confirmed police were called to Woodall Park at Narrow Neck beach on Friday night after reports of disorder.

Moviegoers who turned out to watch Pirates of the Caribbean at the Movies in Parks event at 9pm were reportedly asked to leave the area by police after allegations of an assault near the event.

About 100 youth were reportedly congregating in the area.

The police spokesperson said no arrests were made but St John Ambulance were asked to attend after reports of an assault.

A St John spokesperson said they were initially asked to attend, but were later stood down.