A 14-year-old has been hit by a car in Red Beach and is now in Starship children's hospital in Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened on Millwater Parkway, Red Beach, this afternoon.

The serious crash unit was on the scene at about 4.10pm and the road was closed while emergency services worked.

Three St John vehicles attended the scene and an alert was issued that the patient was in a critical condition.

Further north, a mother and five children were injured in a car crash this afternoon on a rural Whangarei road.

The crash involved a 4X4 and a people mover.

The 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were both reported to be in critical condition, while the woman and a 5-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl were all in a serious condition.

A 9-year-old girl was reported to have moderate injuries.

The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.