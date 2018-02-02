Police investigating an incident in Queenstown are looking to identify a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said the incident, which he did not give specific details about, happened in central Queenstown in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The Camp St and Church St area is an area of interest to the Police and investigative staff were at the scene this morning," he said.

Investigators were seen on the veranda of a small building on the grounds of St Peters Anglican Church, on the corner of Camp St and Church St, on Friday morning.

Police and investigative staff at a building on the grounds of St Peter's Anglican Church in Queenstown. Photo/James Allan

Southern District Police have shared CCTV footage of the man who may be able to help with their investigation, to Facebook.

He was wearing a grey singlet and jeans in the video. Police said he had tattoos on his left arm and a beard.

In a statement police said they have heard from witnesses that the man may have an Irish accent and had been staying in Queenstown for a week, frequenting nightclubs.

"Please consider sharing this post, especially if you work in Queenstown bars or accommodation," the statement said.

Queenstown Police said the man has tattoos on his left arm. Photo/NZ Police

Anyone who knows the man shown in the video or where he may be staying was asked to contact Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600 and ask for Inglis.