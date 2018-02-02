A witness has described seeing a car spin over a bank after two vehicles collided in the Coromandel.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the crash on Tapu Coroglen Rd about 2pm.

One car was hanging half over a bank, but those inside appeared to have scrambled out to safety and no injuries were being reported.

"A witness said a car had spun over a bank."

It was not immediately clear how steep or high the bank was.

The drivers were shaken by the incident, the spokeswoman said.

Fire services were at the scene where the crash had blocked the road.

Traffic was blocked at 2.30pm.

