Pyramid Bridge has collapsed in the wake of severe weather conditions.

A 50m section had broken away and was travelling downstream on Southland's Mataura River.

A Gore District Council spokesperson said the main pipe for the Otama rural water supply was severed in the collapse because it had been attached to the bridge.

"There are 253 connections to the scheme for stock and household water.

Advertisement

"We are looking at bringing in a tanker to provide clean drinking water and options to restore supply."

A bridge has collapsed on the Mataura River near Riversdale. Photo / Gore District Council

The Gore District Council roading and 3 Waters teams were on site and a helicopter might be brought in to locate the missing bridge segment.

"There are fears it may be travelling downstream although, given its weight, it may have sunk to the river bed."

The spokesperson urged people to stay away from the area in light of reports that bystanders were in the area. Road closure signs were in place.

A view of the collapsed bridge. Photo / Gore District Council

The bridge had been under pressure from debris that had built up in the wake of severe weather.