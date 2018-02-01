Much-needed sunshine is on the way for most of the country this weekend after wild weather wreaked havoc over the past two days.

Ex-Cyclone Fehi brought heavy downpours, damaging winds, flooding, waterways contamination, evacuations, highway closures and flight cancellations to many parts of New Zealand.

Although Fehi has gone, the leftovers remain so a few downpours will hug the western coastline and end up around the Auckland region on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rain and winds are forecast to ease through this afternoon for much of the country with just some showers expected around Gisborne and Hawke's Bay this evening.

On Saturday, high pressure begins to cover the country and there will be strong winds again in some areas, and some downpours in the northern areas.

An Antarctic trough is approaching New Zealand on Sunday bringing another cold change to the South Island and downpours in the north.

Before it arrives, westerlies ahead of it could be warm - helping warm the South Island after a colder end to the week.

Sunday will be mainly fine in the North Island, but with a few showers in the north and east.

In the South Island, showers or rain is developing in the west and south, but it will be mainly fine elsewhere apart from isolated afternoon showers.

By Monday it will be colder again for another day or two with another chance of a dusting of snow on the ranges, like this morning around Queenstown and Wanaka.

There will be a few showers for most in the North Island, but mainly fine in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Northwesterlies may rise to gale in Wellington and Wairarapa South Island, and rain with heavy falls is expected in the west, scattered rain in the south, and high cloud elsewhere.

Westerlies possibly rising to severe gale are forecast in exposed places of Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

Next week high pressure returns to the South Island but tropical rain returns to the north from another tropical low.

There may, however, be another tropical storm later next week north of New Zealand - one to keep an eye on as the tropics get busy.

Forecast today through to Sunday

Whangarei

Fine today with some cloud and showers over the weekend, reaching 25C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

Auckland

Clearing today with showers and occasional heavy rain with fine periods over the weekend, reaching 24C on both days.

Tauranga

Sunny today and mostly fine over the weekend, with afternoon and evening showers on Sunday, reaching 24C tomorrow and 23C on Sunday.

Hamilton

Fine today and through the weekend with highs of 24C each day.

Napier

Fine today but with a cold southerly change this afternoon. Cooler temperatures over the weekend with showers expected, reaching 21C tomorrow and 23C on Sunday.

New Plymouth

Showers today but mostly fine weather over the weekend, with a high of 23C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Wellington

Southerly change this evening bringing showers and cooler temperatures over the weekend, reaching 19C tomorrow and 22C on Sunday but with mostly fine weather.

Nelson

Rain clearing this afternoon with fine weather this weekend, reaching 22C tomorrow and 21C on Sunday.

Christchurch

Southwesterlies continue today with rain easing to showers tomorrow, high of 18C, and fine weather on Sunday with a high of 25C

Dunedin

Showers this evening becoming fine over the weekend, reaching 16C tomorrow and 21C on Sunday.

Queenstown

Fine periods today but with cold, gusty, southwesterlies. They will ease tomorrow with fine weekend weather and a high of 20C tomorrow and 23C on Sunday.

Sources: Weatherwatch, Metservice