A man who baked a cake laced with amphetamines, sending several people to hospital, has pleaded guilty to poisoning.

Graham Jones, 58, was charged after he brought the cake to a workplace in Glenfield on December 13 last year.

Detective Inspector Richard Corbidge said last month several people were taken to hospital after eating the dessert.

"Ten patients at a workplace in Glenfield had eaten a cake which allegedly contained amphetamines," Corbidge told the Herald.

Advertisement

Eight of the victims were taken to hospital but have all recovered.

After a police search of his house, Jones was charged with nine counts of poisoning, cultivating cannabis, possession of utensils and unlawful possession of firearms.

He appeared in the North Shore District Court today where he pleaded guilty to one representative charge for poisoning and guilty to all the other charges. He will be sentenced in April.