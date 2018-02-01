A tree that fell on the roof of a bus in Wellington prompted construction workers and members of the public to spring into action.

Crumpet bar manager Tim McCall said he was in the bar when a large branch snapped off a tree in downtown Wellington blocking traffic and causing delays.

Although it was a branch, it was big enough to block the entire road on Manners St.

"It was a good decent size, about as thick as two legs and long enough to stretch across the road."

Members of the public as well as construction workers laboured to get the tree off the road to allow traffic to move again.

There had been several reports of trees being knocked down on Thursday where winds of up to 160km/h had been recorded in the capital.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said trees were being blown down throughout the capital, including one on Moana Rd in Kelburn, a large pohutukawa across Para St in Miramar, and a large pine tree across Makara Rd between the school and Makara Beach.

The winds were a product of the downgraded tropical cyclone Fehi and had wreaked havoc across the country.

A State of Emergency had been declared in Dunedin and in the Buller District due to the storm.

Trees damaged by high winds in Christchurch had also caused road closures.