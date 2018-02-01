Violence followed Allan Mauauri from his childhood with the Mongrel Mob through the long list of foster homes he bounced between.

The Government announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the historical abuse of children in state care from 1950 to 1999 today. Mauauri was one of the more than 100,000 children and vulnerable adults that were placed in either children's homes or mental health institutions in that period of time.

Mauauri was supportive of the inquiry if it helped individuals heal, but he didn't think it would change much in today's system. Particularly because the scope of the inquiry only reached up until 1999, many of the organisations, people and theories from that time are no longer in use he said.

Allan Mauauri devotes his time to helping kids in the youth justice system after turning his life around. Photo / Dean Purcell

"I'm all about change but I want to be smart about it. If it helps the individual heal then that's good."

When he was 10 years old Mauauri stepped into his first state care facility. For the next seven years he bounced between institutions, foster homes, living on the street and his grandparent's house. At 18 he had his first stint in prison for possessing firearms.

By the time he was 27 he had been to prison a second time for burglary and grievous bodily harm. He had been arrested many times more. He said he was angry with authority.

"I grew up a product of the ward, bouncing from boys' home to boys' home. I fell through the cracks and got into a lot of trouble when I was younger," Mauauri told the Herald.

"Violence was rife. There was one place in particular we got beaten and locked up if we were out of line. In another boys' home they'd get all the boys together and beat them up one by one.

"None of them were about reintegration or about love or lifting the kids to aspire to see the world.

"If we couldn't become sports stars or All Blacks most of us were destined for jail. That was the mindset. State care did nothing for me."

Allan Mauauri is not confident a Royal Commission of Inquiry into historic abuse in the state care system will improve the lives of current state care kids. Photo / Dean Purcell

When Mauauri was released from jail for the second time in 2007, aged 28, he turned his life around by focusing on music and spending time with crime-free friends.

When his son William was born in 2009 fatherhood became his priority.

Mauauri's volunteer work started when he acted as his niece's court advocate in 2009. He co-ordinated some rehabilitation services and helped show the judge she was keen to change. Now she has two kids and works part time.

"That's a success story for me."

Word of mouth got out about his advocacy work and he soon had friends and family calling on him for help. For the last five years he has actively engaged with churches, social services and community groups to help children in the youth justice system.

His technique is to get the kids out of their comfort zone and get them passionate about something. Mauauri teaches them music, takes them out hiking in the bush or sliding on the sand dunes. He said the state care system needs to prioritise quality relationships and homes with fewer children in them so they get more attention.

"When I was young I looked at jail as not so bad. My cousins were in jail, my dad was in jail.

"But I try to show kids that life is bigger than what it is in South Auckland. Now [because of my criminal record] I can't go see my siblings, nieces and nephews in Australia. I wish I could go to Hawaii.

"I get into places the system can't, which makes me diverse. I don't get funded I just do it because it's the right thing to do. I'm glad I can be that person to a lot of these kids."

Because of Mauauri's extensive criminal history he has struggled to get a job. He'd love to find a way to be paid for his youth and advocacy work. He lives on a benefit with his son in a state house while his partner of 24 years and high school sweetheart battles cancer.