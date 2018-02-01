Here are some of the key events and statistics from the worst-affected areas that have been hit by the ex-tropical cyclone Fehi.



Dunedin

- Sewage overflows forced the Dunedin City Council to evacuate some people.

- A state of emergency for the city was declared this afternoon.

- Elderly residents at Radius Fulton in Dunedin are being evacuated after torrential rain has caused substantial flooding to the rest home.

Advertisement

- More than 35mm of rain fell in two hours but it is expected to ease significantly around 6pm tonight.

- At 5pm 103mm of rain had been recorded since 2am.

Dunedin City Council workers and volunteers make sandbags for flooding protection on Victoria Rd in St Clair. Photo / Supplied

West Coast

- Some residents in Hokitika and the surrounding area may be without power for up to 48 hours.

- Extreme weather conditions, combined with access issues getting to site, were making it difficult for Transpower to establish the extent and cause of the damage.

- Buller District Civil Defence team declared a state of emergency this afternoon.

- Nine palliative and aged care patients are being evacuated from their facility in Buller due to flooding concerns.

- 5.8mm in the last 18 hours for Westport. Weather station in Hokitika has been unable to get readings after power went out.

- 200mm in Buller Ranges, 130mm at Mt Cook Village.

Floodwaters pour down Lydia St in Greymouth on the South Island's West Coast. Photo / Viv Logie

Christchurch

- More than 3000 homes are without power in Selwyn and Halswell areas.

- The estimated time for power to be restored was 5pm.

- Christchurch firefighters battled several unrelated fires.

- Winds of 80km/h at 1pm.

Wellington

- In the capital residents of Wellington were battling to navigate the city during gale-force winds and heavy rain.

-At 4.30pm 8.6mm of rain had fallen in four hours.

- Hit by winds of 140km/h, some flights cancelled.

- All ferries cancelled.

- Surface flooding reported at spots in many parts of the city.

Pedestrians battle the elements in central Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Auckland

- Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide sparked closure and morning traffic chaos.

- Sea inundation from king tides, 10mm of rain in one hour.

Joggers make their way along a wave-pounded Tamaki Drive in Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Nelson

- Roads closed and residents evacuated due to storm surges and high tides.

- Police cordon off Mapua Wharf as it was completely underwater.

- Flights cancelled.

- Western Ranges hit with 100mm over 24 hours while Nelson records 12.2mm.