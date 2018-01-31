A heavy rain warning and thunderstorm watch is in force for the region.

MetService said heavy falls were forecast to set in from midday today through until tomorrow morning for Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, and Taupo with thunderstorms possible from 5pm.

It said 100 to 150mm of rain could accumulate, mainly about the ranges.

People are strongly urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings in case other areas will be added to the warning.

Former Tropical Cyclone Fehi is moving southeast across the South Island bringing significant heavy rain and possible damaging winds to much of the South Island and parts of the North Island today.