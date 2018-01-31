The wild conditions brought on by ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi that forced the closure of Greymouth's CBD have been captured in a video.

Greymouth's central business district was closed before midday today as heavy winds and rain intensify in the town.

The video shows debris flying across roads and nearly hitting vehicles as police stop traffic in and around the CBD.

Trees flex and bend and water is blown from a fountain.

Several roads and some schools have also closed in Greymouth.

Grey District Council advises people not to travel unless absolutely necessary and to be aware of flying debris, rubbish on roads, potential slips and fallen trees.

Schools have been advised to keep students inside away from flying debris.

Roads closed:

• Beach Rd, Rapahoe

• CBD is closed on Tainui St from railway crossing to Stirling Sports and Guinness St from Tainui St to Blanchfields

• Access to Jellyman Park in Cobden via Domett Esplanade

• Both Tiphead roads are closed, to Cobden and Blaketown Breakwaters.

• Aorangi Reserve, through the back of Marsden. Power is down in some areas and landlines and some mobile networks are also affected.

State Highway information:

• SH73 Arthurs Pass to Kumara - strong winds mean care is needed by motorcyclists, campervans and high-sided vehicles.

• SH6 Westport to Greymouth (Westport to Rapahoe) – road closed because of strong winds.

• SH 6 Inangahua Jnc to Westport – road closed because of strong winds.

• SH 6 Hokitika to Haast – road closed because of strong winds.

• SH 6 Ross to Haast – care needed because of strong winds.