A teenager has appeared in court after allegedly torching an elderly woman's home in Auckland last month.

Tristan Taylor, 18, was charged with burglary and arson and initially appeared in the Waitakere Youth Court on January 11.

Today his counsel entered an intimated guilty plea to the arson charge and no plea to the burglary charge before Judge Lisa Tremewan in the Waitakere District Court.

The court heard that police intend to withdraw the burglary charge if Taylor pleads guilty to arson.

At the brief appearance, Taylor also pleaded guilty to several other charges, including assault, possession of a drug utensil, and speaking threateningly.

Judge Tremewan remanded the teen in custody until next week when further discussions will be held about the resolution of his case.

A 14-year-old female was also charged with burglary, arson and wilful damage and is before the Youth Court.

The 88-year-old Ranui woman who woke to find a couch on her front porch ablaze said three girls and boy had knocked on her door late at night on January 7 wanting water.

She gave the teens a drink, but the group returned shortly after. When she turned them away two girls smashed a front window, she said.

A couch was moved onto her front porch to cover the broken pane but the pensioner later woke to the sound of her smoke alarm as flames were licking her house.

She was not injured and firefighters contained the fire.

Police allege the blaze was deliberately lit.

The devout Catholic earlier told the Herald she hoped the accused would be found so they could get much-needed help.

"I'm not long for this world but these kids desperately need help," she said.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, also said neighbours and friends had rallied around her since the fire.

"Even new neighbours I'd never met came and told me their son had used the hose and put the fire out before the Fire Service turned up," she said.

Police described the fire as an "appalling crime".

"An innocent elderly victim was targeted in her own home, a place where she should have been able to be safe and feel safe," Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small said.

"We know the Ranui community will be as horrified as we are by this and so we urge anyone with information to call police as soon as possible."