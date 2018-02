A 9-year-old boy has died in a quad bike crash while rounding up cows in Waikato.

The boy died on a dairy farm on Arapuni Rd, Kihikihi, last night.

Police said they were called about 8.30pm.

WorkSafe data shows 60 people have died on quad bikes between January 1, 2006 and November 31, 2017 in New Zealand.

Another 547 serious injuries were reported in the same time.

WorkSafe is also investigating yesterday's death.