Photographers and stargazers have been treated to a spectacle as a super blue blood moon hung over the night sky on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

But while some were witness to the unique view, others had their experience marred by cloud coverage obstructing the event.

Aroha Wakefield in Rotorua was able to catch the moon unobstructed as it rose over the horizon.

he blue moon which was also a supermoon, and a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one hasn't been seen since 1866 and the next won't occur until 2037. Photo / Aroha Wakefield

But gazers in Auckland were disappointed their view was blocked by cloud coverage.

From 1.51am on Thursday the total moon eclipse is to begin, making the moon completely red, and end at 3.07am.

But as early as 12.50am the partial eclipse is to begin which would see the moon turning slightly red. That is to last until 4.11am.

Having the blue moon combined with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse all on the same night has not happened since 1886 and the next such combination will not occur until 2037.

The eclipse was visible across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rose on Wednesday night and into the early hours of today.

A supermoon is a particularly close full or new moon, appearing somewhat brighter and bigger. A total lunar eclipse — or blood moon for its reddish tinge — has the moon completely bathed in Earth's shadow.

Peter Felhofer, president of the Northland Astronomical Society, said the moon would be a spectacular sight for those who did see it.

He said in New Zealand the moon was technically not a blue moon because it occurs about 2.30am on February 1, but for the rest of the world it is. He said this might be splitting hairs, but there was still plenty to get excited about.

''It's particularly exciting that the lunar eclipse is happening on a super moon and the moon is expected to be anything from a deep red to purple, so it should be quite a sight for those who do see it."

But compounding the situation further than the possible cloud colour is that it can be hard to spot the moon when there is a lunar eclipse, Felhofer said.

''Normally you'd look for the biggest bright thing in the sky, but it's going to be dark and if the moon is purple it will be very hard to spot in the night sky."