Dunedin residents forced from their homes as a massive fire threatened to engulf them are likely to be spending the night at the golf club.

Fire an Emergency incident controller Phil Marsh said the huge blaze spread to between 20 and 25ha of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 100 homes.

It started as a small vegetation fire in Burnside about 4.45pm today but dry, windy conditions saw it spread quickly with fears it might even jump the motorway.

Three industrial buildings and a shed at a residential property were damaged by the blaze, he said.

While fire fighters had the fire largely under control, it was still creeping south so residents were not yet able to go home and would likely have to spend the night at St Clair Golf Club.

It was too early to say what might have caused the blaze, but a fire investigator had been called, he said.

As of 9pm some crews were being stood down, but many firefighters would remain on scene overnight to fight hot spots and flare-ups.

Peter Chalmers, who owns the Valley Lumber yard on McLeod's Road said it was "frightening" how quick the fire developed.

Chalmers said he had lost his livelihood for the winter when up to 1000 tonne of dry wood went up in flames at an "unbelievable" pace.

It only took 15 minutes from a puff of smoke to spread to two fires in his "tinder dry" yard.

"The speed of it was just frightening."

"We were running around with fire extinguishers and buckets of water but it overwhelmed us. Little flames turned to 10 metres high," he said.

The blaze would have "a big impact on the business", he told Newstalk ZB

He said he had taken knocks in the past and would assess the damage when he was allowed back on the property.

He believed the machines on site and the businesses buildings were still intact.

The one thing he was desperate for, as were others in Otago and Southland, was rain.

Rain was desperately needed or else there would be more fires just like this.

"The weather has been great and warm but these are the repercussions."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) assistant area commander Craig Geddes said six fire crews would be stationed at strategic locations overnight to fight hot spots and flare-ups.

Helicopters would keep working as long as it remained safe, Mr Geddes said.

Evacuation centres would remain open for now, but the situation would be reassessed in after 11pm and people may then be allowed to return to their homes.

Dozens of residents were evacuated from neighbouring suburbs as smoke enveloped homes and embers threatened to spread the fire further.

Multiple fire crews, helicopters and tankers remain are at the scene where the fire broke out, on McLeods Rd.

Geddes said fire crews had been "working their butts off'.

Firefighters were "up against it'' because of spot fires, and the way the fire was travelling.

"We believe we have it contained to a forestry block, a wood pile and buildings adjacent to the motorway," he said.

There were multiple spot fires beside the motorway.

Geddes said helicopter crews were doing "a fantastic job'' dealing with spot fires, and controlling the main fire.

"The main issue now is the wind, which is against us.''

There had been explosions from LPG containers, refrigerated containers and vehicles as the fire swept through the area.

"It's extremely hazardous, extremely dangerous fire conditions, with all the risks associated with that.''

About six fire appliances were protecting properties on the railway side of Green Island.

On the other side multiple properties had been evacuated because of spot fires.

The Southern Motorway had also been closed because of the fire.

A witness from a Dunedin home situated above the blaze said the three building had been gutted by the fire. It looked as though there was significant damage to nearby houses, she said.

"One person's back yard when we were up there was on fire."

"Probably more now though since we have been home, as it has spread probably another 100m."

There were no reported injuries.

Police were helping evacuate surrounding homes and businesses as well as the lower half of the suburb of Concord due to wind and fire embers.

A welfare centre had been set up at the St Clair Golf Club on Isadore Rd, for those displaced by the fire.

Civil Defence and Red Cross Personnel would be at the centre to help those residents who need it.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Mike Grant was advising people to stay away from the area.

"With roads closed it will cause congestion for our firefighters and crews who are working as hard as they can to stop the fire spreading," he said.

"There's embers that have carried in the wind, and they have been landing on nearby properties. We have a lot of firefighters reacting very quickly to this, and they're working through these areas to put them out."

Police confirmed residents in Morton St, Mary St and Mulford St had been evacuated.

Residents on Samson Rd, Emerson St and Stevenson Rd up from Emerson St and Orr St were being encouraged to leave their properties for the time being.

Dunedin resident Emma Scott was one of several locals opening their doors to those without a bed for the night.

Scott said the whole lower Dunedin had plumes of smoke billowing from the streets.

"When I was picking people up from Concord I could hardly see my way home driving because of the smoke," she said.

Two people had taken her up on her offer and were sheltering at her home since leaving their own.

Police were at traffic cordons on McLeods Rd, Kaikorai Valley Rd, and Main South Rd.

The Southern Motorway had been temporarily closed to traffic at the Kaikorai Valley on and off ramps as well as the second off ramp at Abbotsford.

Blackhead Rd had a high level of congestion as traffic unable to use the motorway attempted to re-route on the diversion.

Police were now advising motorists to consider using Three Mile Hill as an alternative, and avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, fire crews were working to contain two more scrub and grass blazes in the area.

A scrub fire in nearby Tahakopa Valley had now been extinguished.

Four tankers and three crews remained at another blaze on Round Hill Road, inland from Karitane,

- Additional reporting by Alice Peacock