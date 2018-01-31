Two men armed with a screwdriver have robbed a Palmerston North service station.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wishnowsky said two men went into the Mobil on Pioneer Highway, Takaro just before midnight last night and stole cash.

Two men, one armed with a screwdriver, robbed the Mobil on Pioneer Highway in Takaro. Photo / NZ Police
Two men, one armed with a screwdriver, robbed the Mobil on Pioneer Highway in Takaro. Photo / NZ Police

One of the offenders was armed with a Yankee brand spiral ratchet screwdriver.

The sole attendant at the service station was not injured.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.

Two men, one armed with a screwdriver, robbed the Mobil on Pioneer Highway in Takaro. Photo / NZ Police
Two men, one armed with a screwdriver, robbed the Mobil on Pioneer Highway in Takaro. Photo / NZ Police

"Someone will know who these offenders are, know the clothing shown in the photographs, or know they weren't at home last night," Wishnowsky said.

He urged people to do the right thing and contact the police.

Phone Palmerston North Police on 06 351 3600, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Hamilton shopkeeper bashed during armed robbery

31 Jan, 2018 10:40am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Police 'Eagle' helicopter in robbery hunt

30 Jan, 2018 10:04pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Soper: Oz deportation policy a concern

30 Jan, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read
WORLD

'In his jocks too!': Residents tackle half-naked thief

29 Jan, 2018 11:02am
2 minutes to read