Two men armed with a screwdriver have robbed a Palmerston North service station.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wishnowsky said two men went into the Mobil on Pioneer Highway, Takaro just before midnight last night and stole cash.

Two men, one armed with a screwdriver, robbed the Mobil on Pioneer Highway in Takaro. Photo / NZ Police

One of the offenders was armed with a Yankee brand spiral ratchet screwdriver.

The sole attendant at the service station was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.

"Someone will know who these offenders are, know the clothing shown in the photographs, or know they weren't at home last night," Wishnowsky said.

He urged people to do the right thing and contact the police.

Phone Palmerston North Police on 06 351 3600, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.