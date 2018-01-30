A drug dealing mother of five has been jailed following what police say is the biggest methamphetamine bust in Wellington in 40 years.

Natasha Ruby Waiariki, 30, was sentenced to two years and five months behind bars in the High Court at Wellington today.

The street level dealer pleaded guilty to a raft of drug related charges including supply and possession.

Justice David Collins said Waiariki came from a particularly difficult background having been introduced to alcohol and drugs at a young age.

Collins said Waiariki hoped to reconnect with her five children, the youngest who was born while she was in custody.

Police gathered evidence against her as a part of Operation Walnut, which targeted a meth operation by members of the Porirua Mongrel Mob.

They believed the ring was involved in the supply and distribution of about 20kg of meth.

Justice Collins said Waiariki supplied undercover police officers with meth and an analysis of her cellphone messages found more than 100 instances of her supplying the drug or offering to.

He said in total she supplied, offered to supply, or possessed for supply, 36.1g of meth.