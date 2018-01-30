It has been another day of blazing heat, with the central South Island bearing the brunt of it as temperatures reached the high thirties.

Otago, again, was the centre for scorching temperatures as Middlemarch, Northwest of Dunedin, peaked at 37.4C at 4pm, The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research reported.

But the heat was set to end from Thursday as cool air from the Southern oceans was mooted to significantly drop temperatures in the South Island.

The scolding heat in Middlemarch marked the tenth hottest January temperature on record for the country.

With a max temp of 37.4 degrees through 4:00 pm, Middlemarch in Otago has New Zealand's hottest temperature so far on Tuesday -- this is the 10th hottest January temp on record nationwide 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fPFnRVBUfx — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 30, 2018

It was followed by Cheviot in North Canterbury (37C), and Clyde in Central Otago which reached its hottest temperature on record (36.7).

Earlier in the day, at 1pm, Hanmer Forest and Waiau in Canterbury were hottest at 35.6C.

Meanwhile MetService also recorded some South Island centres in the high thirties.

Alexandra in Central Otago was the warmest in the country at 36.4C.

While in the North Island, Masterton was the hottest at 34.8C, MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

However, the South Island would soon see some reprieve.

As of Thursday places like Alexandra were expected to drop 20C over the next 72 hours.

"Alexandra is on 36C at the moment, then it could drop to 21C on Thursday then to 16C on Friday."

A "true southerly" with cool air from the Southern oceans was expected to chill the Otago and Canterbury regions as a low moved to meet a soon-to-be ex-tropical cyclone.

It would likely bring heavy rain and winds.

"They can expect some cooler temperatures, as well as rain, a lot of people will be pleased about that," Clark said.

Winds pick up tomorrow so temperatures are not expected to reach the same highs as today. But further in the Tasman there is trouble in store, with severe weather from late Weds to Friday. ^TA pic.twitter.com/HViC7QXsbx — MetService (@MetService) January 30, 2018

Heavy rain was expected on the west coast of the South Island from late Wednesday night.

The North Island should not expect the wind and rain until Friday.