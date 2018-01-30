New Zealanders need to start thinking like Australians and adapt lifestyles to take into account the threat of wildfires, fire chiefs have warned.

Almost a year since the massive fires on Canterbury's Port Hills above Christchurch, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says agencies are better placed for a more co-ordinated response to emergencies.

Chief Executive Rhys Jones says climate change means New Zealand is likely to see more fires like the Port Hills in the future.

"We all need to be prepared. It's important now, more than ever, we work together and do everything we can to be prepared," he said.

"The Port Hills fires have reinforced we must respond early and respond heavily. We are here to save lives, and property if we can, so it's crucial we respond in this way."

Two Port Hills fires broke out on February 13 and merged before burning through 1,600ha of land and claiming nine homes and damaging five others. It took 66 days before it was declared fully extinguished.

In November, an independent review made a series of recommendations to improve how Fire and Emergency New Zealand operates.

Jones says the creation of Fire and Emergency New Zealand last year has allowed a more co-ordinated response to emergencies.

"Fire and Emergency is a very significant opportunity to get our preparation for, response to, and recovery from emergencies right," he said.

"We have made good progress with implementing the Action Plan, and are already responding to incidents in a more co-ordinated way. Our urban and rural firefighters are training together and with partner organisations on a regular basis. We are trialing community based approaches to fire risk assessment and prevention, and improving how we communicate with the public during incidents."

Jones said implementing a few of the recommendations have been delayed because the fire season began sooner than expected.

"We have prioritised responding to the unprecedented conditions in December, when fire risks were very high much earlier in the summer than usual. The need to address the risk of this summer's fire season means completing some of the actions has been delayed by up to three months.

"We expect to be back on track before the next progress report in July."

The final cause and origin reports of the Early Valley and Marley's Hill fires find the cause of each is undetermined.

The lack of physical evidence or being able to interview anyone responsible has made it very difficult to determine the cause and origin conclusively.

However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand believes both were deliberately lit and the matter remains in the hands of the police.

• For information about what you can do to protect your property from the threat of wildfire, visit: www.fireandemergency.nz/at-home/protect-your-home-from-outdoor-fires