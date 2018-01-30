Children playing near a Rotorua stream have found a human placenta and umbilical cord - sparking concerns there may be a woman in distress.

Rotorua police area prevention manager Inspector Brendon Keenan said the Criminal Investigation Branch was called to the Utuhina Stream about 5.30pm on Friday.

"It was a few kids playing near the stream who found it."

He said initially the placenta was taken to a vet as it was suspected to be from an animal, but it has since been confirmed as a human placenta.

"Police are very concerned, there could potentially be a distressed woman out there who had an unwanted pregnancy or may now be having health issues."

Police searched the surrounding area but found nothing else in relation to the placenta.

"If people know anyone who was pregnant and has been acting suspicious, please be mindful of their well-being.

"If you saw anyone that seemed distressed, please contact the police so they can get the right help."

Any information can be given to Rotorua police on (07) 348 0099 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on (0800 555 111).