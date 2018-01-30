A heatwave on a three-day weekend is not something you'll find many people complaining about - but a heatwave when you have to endure a typical Auckland commute to and from work is a whole different story.

Auckland temperatures have reached 27 degrees today with many Aucklanders, especially those working outdoors, feeling the heat.

All over the country, Kiwis are gearing up for the hottest day of the year today, with certain inland areas expected to hit 40 degrees.

A result of the hot weather?



Seas that are significantly warmer than this time last year. Coastal sea temps range from 24 to 26 around Auckland and are 26 to 28 in the Firth of Thames! 🔥🌊



In Jan 2017, it was only 18 to 22 degrees regionally. pic.twitter.com/ORa43g8TWx — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 29, 2018

That wave of heat and humidity as you arrive in Auckland — Vincent (@VinLew) January 29, 2018

Another hot day in store tomorrow before a tropical low is set for our shores later this week. Try and enjoy the sun and heat while you can. Latest forecasts for temperatures and rain later this week at https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^KL pic.twitter.com/2i6GMAWtdL — MetService (@MetService) January 29, 2018

New Zealanders are facing the warmest month on record since reliable records started in 1867.

However, things are likely to change in the coming days, as an ex-tropical cyclone edges closes to New Zealand.

Bad weather is set to hit the country from Thursday.