A heatwave on a three-day weekend is not something you'll find many people complaining about - but a heatwave when you have to endure a typical Auckland commute to and from work is a whole different story.
Auckland temperatures have reached 27 degrees today with many Aucklanders, especially those working outdoors, feeling the heat.
All over the country, Kiwis are gearing up for the hottest day of the year today, with certain inland areas expected to hit 40 degrees.
New Zealanders are facing the warmest month on record since reliable records started in 1867.
However, things are likely to change in the coming days, as an ex-tropical cyclone edges closes to New Zealand.
Bad weather is set to hit the country from Thursday.