A Kiwi man at the centre of "pornographic dancing" allegations in Cambodia faces up to a year behind bars.

Paul Brasch was one of 10 foreigners rounded up by Siem Reap police after they burst into a party about 80 people were at in the tourist city on Thursday.

Sources told the Herald the 32-year-old was cooking the barbeque for revellers when he was grabbed by police and taken to the station.

The others charged include five British men, two Canadian women and men from Norway and The Netherlands.

NDTV reported Samrith Sokhon, a prosecutor at the court in Siem Reap, confirmed the 10 suspects were being charged with producing "pornographic pictures and materials", which can carry a maximum one-year sentence.

The group spent three days in an office-turned-cell at the Siem Reap police station, where the tourists were understood to have been treated by well by officials, getting food, beer and pizza.

Brasch was born in Auckland, schooled in Taupo before working in Hamilton.

Sources claimed the party photos were up to 5 years old and were of a notorious pub crawl group. The photos depicted the group playing the drinking game "sex positions" where participants are asked to show various sex acts.

Meanwhile, Brasch's family say they don't know what's going on.

Bianca Brasch, from Scotland, told Sky News the photos were not taken where the party was being held.

"We don't know the ins and outs of pretty much anything. But the pictures that have been printed [were] not even in relation to the party. None of the people who are in the line up, including my brother, are in those pictures.

"We've got extremely worried family members - my mother being one of them - all across the world. We don't feel they are getting the help they need."

Sky News also received a letter from one of the detainees asking for help to get prescription medicine.

Sky's senior news correspondent David Bowden said: "Sky News has seen a letter allegedly smuggled out of the jail where the 10 are being held from one of the detainees urging his mother to contact the media and the embassy and containing a list of names of other westerners in Cambodia who might be able to help.

"It also lists some prescription medication and a few belongings."

The 10 arrested have been named as: Vincent Harley Robert Hook, 35; Daniel Richard Leeming Jones, 30; Thomas Alexander Jeffries, 22; Billy Stevens, 21, and Paul Francis Harris, 32, all of Britain; Job Robertus van der Wel, from the Netherlands, 22; Canadians Jessica Drolet, of Ottawa, 25, and Eden Koazoleas, 19, of Alberta and David Nikolaus Aleksandr Ballovarre, of Oslo, Norway, 22.