Rapper Scribe has spent three days in jail after allegedly breaching his bail while awaiting trial.

Police arrested the Cantabrian, whose real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, in Christchurch on Friday, Fairfax Media reported.

He appeared in court on Saturday morning, but was remanded in custody for a court hearing today, when Judge Tony Couch granted him bail.

Police said Luafutu had been breaching his bail by not reporting as required, Fairfax reported.

Advertisement

Scribe is facing three charges relating to April 2, 2017.

Police allege he was found with an offensive weapon, namely a bat, on Olliviers Rd in the Phillipstown area of Christchurch.

It's also alleged he was found in possession of the Class A controlled drug amphetamine and a pipe.

He also faces three charges of failing to answer bail.

After he failed to appear in court police posted his photograph and details on their Facebook page, appealing for the public to help locate him.

He finally made it to the Christchurch District Court on September 8 and defence counsel Elizabeth Bulger said he wished to enter pleas of not guilty to six charges.

The rapper's star began to rise when he released his debut album The Crusader - a nod to the Canterbury rugby team - in 2003.