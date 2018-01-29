Rapper Scribe has spent three days in jail after allegedly breaching his bail while awaiting trial.

Police arrested the Cantabrian, whose real name is Malo Ioane Luafutu, in Christchurch on Friday, Fairfax Media reported.

He appeared in court on Saturday morning, but was remanded in custody for a court hearing today, when Judge Tony Couch granted him bail.

Police said Luafutu had been breaching his bail by not reporting as required, Fairfax reported.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scribe is facing three charges relating to April 2, 2017.

Police allege he was found with an offensive weapon, namely a bat, on Olliviers Rd in the Phillipstown area of Christchurch.

It's also alleged he was found in possession of the Class A controlled drug amphetamine and a pipe.

He also faces three charges of failing to answer bail.

After he failed to appear in court police posted his photograph and details on their Facebook page, appealing for the public to help locate him.

He finally made it to the Christchurch District Court on September 8 and defence counsel Elizabeth Bulger said he wished to enter pleas of not guilty to six charges.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Scribe says police to 'get what's coming'

16 Oct, 2017 8:37am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Police closing in on wanted rapper Scribe

16 Aug, 2017 12:43pm
2 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Kiwi rapper Scribe in rehab for 3 months

19 Mar, 2017 1:29pm
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Police seek Scribe for meth, weapon charges

16 Aug, 2017 12:30pm
4 minutes to read

The rapper's star began to rise when he released his debut album The Crusader - a nod to the Canterbury rugby team - in 2003.