Police have named the woman who died at a popular Northland lake on Sunday.

She was 37-year-old Deborah Faaiuaso, of Auckland.

She drowned after getting into trouble in the water at Taharoa Domain, at Kai Iwi Lakes, 35km from Dargaville, about 4pm.

The Northland rescue helicopter was called to the scene as the woman was recovered from the water and brought to shore where CPR was performed.

Advertisement

The death has been referred to the coroner.