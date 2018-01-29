Auckland and Northland is set for another two days of fine weather before the remnants of a tropical cyclone will blanket the country in rain and strong winds.

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said the next two days looked great for Auckland and Northland but an ex-tropical cyclone would hit on Thursday, most likely drenching the region as well as the rest of the country.

"On Tuesday it should be fine, there could be a few showers in the east parts of Northland, Whangarei and Kerikeri, it should be a nice day.

Fine weather is expected to continue for another two days before an ex-tropical cyclone will douse the country in rain and winds. Pictured is Hahei beach in the Coromandel peninsula. Photo / Alan Gibson

"Wednesday will see a bit more cloud, we will have some showers develop in Northland and go south to Auckland during the day."

Things would turn nasty on Thursday as the ex-tropical cyclone moved in, bringing Northeasterly winds which could develop to gales.

Showers would turn to rain during the day, and by evening the rain could turn heavy, lasting until Friday morning.

"Winds will change to southeasterlies then will ease"

The West Coast of the South Island would bear the brunt of the tropical weather system.

"The low-pressure system itself it will skirt the west of the North Island and cross Westland, the strongest winds and heavy rain will be on the west of the South Island."

Another hot day in store tomorrow before a tropical low is set for our shores later this week. Try and enjoy the sun and heat while you can. Latest forecasts for temperatures and rain later this week at https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^KL pic.twitter.com/2i6GMAWtdL — MetService (@MetService) January 29, 2018

Here's a look at the rainfall expected over the next 6 days as we expect a tropical low to track towards New Zealand. Keep an eye on https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 for the latest severe weather Watches and Warnings as the system tracks closer to NZ. ^KL pic.twitter.com/SQtvaEdgdX — MetService (@MetService) January 29, 2018

This meant Nelson and Kapiti Coast would see large amounts of rainfall and strong winds.

There was a possibility for coastal inundation in those areas, which would be compounded by a king tide.

MetService would likely issue warnings for heavy rain and gale-force winds for the west of the North Island

"It is also likely there will be snow on the mountains.

"It's going to hit the entire country, most places will get rain."

For the South Island Tuesday looked again to be hot with temperature in the mid 30s.

Alexandra in Central Otago was to be the hottest with a predicted 35C, but that could rise a few degrees, Mercer said.

"I don't think 40C is likely but it is not out of the realms of possibility."

Ashburton in Canterbury could hit 33C and several other centres on the east coast of the South Island would likely exceed 30C

The forecast followed a scorching day for many, as Cromwell topped the list with a scorching 36.6C, Pukaki in South Canterbury recorded 34C, Alexandra in Central Otago struck a balmy 33.8C and Palmerston North was the hottest in the North Island at 32.7C.

Cromwell takes the top temperature honors in NZ today with 36.6 degrees & ties warmest January temp on record in the town 🌡



Expecting warmer conditions yet tomorrow across the South Island 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d9o5MMypfD — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 29, 2018

Yesterday Kiwis across the country sent in some of their own temperature readings to the Herald with some readings exceeding 40C.

Some record breaking temperatures for Wanaka during this heatwave. They reached 35.2C on 27 January 2018. Luckily there is some relief in sight as we expect a low pressure system to bring some cooler temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Latest at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^KL pic.twitter.com/ztb8Dv2kI1 — MetService (@MetService) January 29, 2018

At John Selkirk's house in Waimauku the temperature was nudging 42C, according to his thermometer.

Sue and Bryce Hunt's house in Glen Oroua, southwest of Palmerston North, was close behind. The temperature in the shade was 31.7C - while in the sun it was a baking 39.6C.

The couple have been inundated with flies in the last two day, Sue said.

"I went to one of the Countdown supermarkets in Palmerston North this morning to buy fly spray and the shelves were practically empty – there were six cans left!!"

While it was just shy of 40C at the Hunts' house, MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray cautioned that sunshine and building heat would have pushed the reading well above the real temperature - which MetService had measured at 29C at Palmerston North Airport.