The driver of a white van was caught on video braking so hard the van nearly tipped upside down.

The incident happened on Deans Ave, in Christchurch, on Saturday night.

A Christchurch resident who asked not to be named uploaded the video of the dangerous driving to his Facebook page shortly after filming it.

"Jesus Christ," he wrote in the caption.

The man says he was parked up on the street with a group of mates when they noticed the van driving dangerously.

"We were all parked up, spinning yarns and whatnot," he told the Herald.

He says there was no one else around at the time.

The video was posted to Facebook on Saturday night and has quickly gone viral. Photo / Facebook

The video has been viewed more than 98,000 times in the last two days.

It has also received hundreds of comments and been shared widely.

According to man, this is "not common" in the area.

"It was hilarious, mindblowing, really," he said.

The Herald has reached out to police but has not been able to confirm whether anyone reported the van's dangerous driving.