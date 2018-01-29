A plea for dog owners to think twice before walking their canine friends in the heat.

With temperatures set to hit the high 20s and mid 30s in many parts of the country today, people are being advised to use some common sense when it comes to their pets.

The regional manager of Animal Services for Wellington and Hutt City, Les Dalton, said people often forgot just how much the ground heated up in hot weather thanks to the fact we can wear shoes and jandals.

Following on from our earlier post about water bowl temps, I am astounded to see people waking their dogs during the... Posted by Animal Services Wellington & Hutt Valley on Saturday, 27 January 2018

"People just need to give a thought about how hot it is on the pads of dogs. Particularly on concrete, the dogs feel it through their pads.

Advertisement

"They can get scorched and they become very tender. They'd be in pain if that was the case."

Dalton said walking your dog early in the morning or later at night is a good way to avoid any harm to your pet.

Or you can test the concrete for yourself.

"It's a simple test of putting your hand down on to where you're going to walk along the footpath to see if it is warm or if it is hot."

Dalton said dogs also require more hydration in this weather.

"Dogs of course perspire through their body and through their tongue so they're going to drink a lot more water in this heat.

"We need to make sure that there is plenty of fresh water there and probably a bigger bowl than what you normally have through winter. Probably twice as much as usual."

Shade is another essential for dogs in such heat, and Dalton said it is important you are providing the right kind of shade.

"Those dogs that are chained to kennels, just think about how much a kennel does heat up like an oven.

"And certainly don't carry pet dogs in vehicles if you can avoid it in this heat. And even dogs locked in houses, it's a good idea to leave the windows open a little bit because we're getting unprecedented weather.

"Just spare a thought about how quickly areas do heat up."