The hot weather means more people are flocking to northern beaches and more of them are having to be rescued, including two pregnant women.

Surf Lifesaving Northern Region patrols beaches from Ahipara to Raglan on the west coast and Takapuna on the east coast.

Lifeguard supervisor Zane Rademaker says there have been 29 rescues and 43 assists so far this weekend.

He says there have been a very good collaborative efforts between surf lifesaving clubs like Orewa and Red Beach.

Advertisement

Rademaker says they rescued two heavily pregnant women from a cove between those two beaches and helped another person to safety yesterday.

He says if in doubt, people should stay out of the water.