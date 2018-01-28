A truck has crashed into a tree in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert.

The crash happened at 11.04am on Hendon Ave, near Barrymore Rd and Hargest Tce.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a large tree needed to be removed from the road and a telephone line had been affected.

A Police spokesman said the tree had pulled the line down over the road, but vehicles were still able to drive under it.

The truck was not driveable and heavy haulage tow had been called.

A Vector spokesman said it had received a call from emergency services and been advised lines were down.

A crew checked the lines for safety and found it did not effect nearby power lines. Chorus would be repairing the phone line.

The driver received no injuries and St John was not called to the incident.