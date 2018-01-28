Kiwis have taken up the challenge of finding ways to beat the heatwave.

New Zealand has been sweltering in a temperatures in the high 20s, with daytime highs predicted in the 30s in many places today.

Alexandra in Central Otago was 24C at 10am and is forecast to reach 35C this afternoon.

On a Facebook page, named Only in New Zealand, people have posted pictures of what they are doing to cope with the high temperatures. Some have erected a gazebo or a sun umbrella over a pool. Others have also shifted a table into the pool, or even a natural waterway.

Advertisement

Pam Lovell-Shippey of Howick opted for simplicity: she's sipping on a G&T while reclining in a paddling pool.

A gazebo can be a great addition for a shady bar in the pool. Photo / Facebook, Suzanne Williams

A ute becomes nice, shady paddling pool. Photo / Facebook, Teraana Phillips

A gazebo helps cool a bed in Tauranga. Photo / Facebook, Kenney Jean

Umbrellas can provide a shady dip. Photo / Facebook, Sue Taimanu

Some makeshift shade for the pool. Photo / Facebook, Robert Heaven