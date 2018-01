An 18-year-old woman who was injured in Rotorua on Saturday is in a stable condition at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

She was believed to have seriously injured her back after jumping into Lake Rotoiti.

The woman had been at Lake Rotoiti when she jumped from a 10m height into the water and landed wrong.

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched just before 6pm to the woman. She was flown directly to Middlemore Hospital, accompanied by her brother.