A Matamata woman who chopped her fingers off while using a wood splitter managed to get a lift to hospital on the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter when it flew in to pick up another patient.

The helicopter flew to Matamata to pick up a 56-year-old woman having seizures this morning.

While the helicopter was there, a 30-year-old woman turned up and presented herself to the helicopter crew with amputated fingers from a wood splitter incident.

Both women were flown to Waikato Hospital for treatment.