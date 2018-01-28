In typical Kiwi fashion, New Zealanders are coming up with ingenious ways to beat the heat as temperatures soar.

In New Plymouth a couple of Kiwi guys moved their picnic table and umbrella into the middle of a Para pool in their backyard so they could enjoy their beers in comfort despite the heat.

When it hits 29c in New Plymouth Posted by Only In New Zealand on Saturday, 27 January 2018

The post, shared on the Only in New Zealand Facebook page, had been liked by 11,000 people and commented on more than 1200 times.

"When it hits 29C in New Plymouth," the post said.

If the comments are anything to go by, the ingenious design could soon be popping up in backyards around the country.

It's not the first time Kiwi ingenuity has been used to beat the heat.

In 2016, Kiwis around the country got their thinking caps on and came up with number of ways to take a dip in their backyards.

Three mates built a pool in half an hour using a nail gun, timber and plastic wrapping sheets while another group of friends made a home-made water slide with an airbed ramp.

Other photos showed ladies enjoying lunch in a trough on the farm and a group of guys who turned the back of their ute into a paddling pool.