There's still time to head out to find a spot to watch Auckland's newest light show if you missed it last night.

Last night the Auckland Harbour Bridge was lit up for the first time using 90,000 LED lights and 200 floodlights - all solar powered.

And the Harbour Bridge Vector Lights show will be on display again tonight and tomorrow night.

The first show is on at 9.10pm. It will play again at 9.30pm then every half hour until midnight. You can listen in to the audio link provided by Vector and watch the lights change in time to the music.

The best places to watch the show from include Little Shoal Bay, Northcote, Bayswater Marina, Mt Victoria, Devonport, Queens Parade, Devonport, Bastion Point, Mt Eden, the Auckland waterfront, Sentinel Beach, Herne Bay or Harbour View Beach Reserve, Te Atatu Peninsula.

The solar energy-powered show references Tama-Nui te Ra (the sun), Hikohiko (electrical energy), and Hei te Ao Marama (the future world of light).

The imagery also pays tribute to Auckland's diverse cultures, including reference to tukutuku panelling, a traditional latticework used by Maori to decorate meeting houses.

It is accompanied by sounds of Auckland's cultures, including Polynesian drumming.

Spectators watch as the Auckland Harbour Bridge is lit up as part of the Vector Lights performance as seen from Hinemoa Park, Birkenhead, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Peter Meecham

It is believed to be the first major bridge in the world to have its lighting come entirely from solar power, from 630 panels installed on top of North Wharf in Wynyard Quarter.

Just as the Sky Tower shows its colours in support of various events throughout the year, the bridge will be programmed to celebrate special occasions, including Waitangi Weekend, Auckland Pride and the Lantern Festival.