A photographer was treated to some stunning subject material as he was lucky enough to capture a pod of dolphins only inches from his face while on his holiday.

Dion Mellow was swimming at Coopers Beach in Northland, with a group of 14 people when he spotted something really special.

While relaxing in the water, he spotted "some dolphins jumping at the break" and before he could blink "they were at the surge" right in front of him.

The dolphins played in the bay for about 10 minutes before leaving, enough time for him to get some up-close shots.

"They were just sitting in the waves, they were cruising around and having a good time, they were so close you touch them,' he said.

A couple of the children with him boasted that they had managed touch them.

He said he had seen dolphins swimming when he was out fishing before, but "never that close".

The Hamilton photographer had camped at Coopers Beach last week and returned again for a swim before he had to head back home on Sunday.