A ute and trailer carrying out roadworks on the Waikato Expressway has rolled in the south-bound lane, causing chaos on the road.

The Downer Construction ute towing a light trailer flipped at 6pm blocking the south-bound lane. It had been carrying out work just after Hampton Downs, Waikato Police senior sergeant Charles Burgess said.

The two occupants had minor injuries.

A tow truck had been called to help remove the dual axle tandem trailer from one of the lanes.

A motorist heading south said there was a major traffic jam between Hampton Downs and Rangiriri.

The north-bound lane was clear, but traffic was slow due to rubber neckers.

Traffic management was in place.