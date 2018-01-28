A woman is in a critical condition after jumping off the footbridge in Raglan this afternoon.

St John ambulance were called to the scene at 4.08pm and treated the woman near the Kopua Bridge, a spokesman said.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrived an hour later to transport the woman to Middlemore Hospital.

Low tide in Raglan was at 2.02pm today.

Holidaymakers at Raglan said the tide was still very low at 4pm and the sand area of the harbour was exposed.

Two ambulances arrived at the bridge prior to the helicopter landing at Raglan Kopua Holiday Park.

The beach and nearby holiday park were packed with people heading to the beach over the sweltering Auckland Anniversary Weekend, they said.

In 2016, Richard Keremeta died after being struck in the head by a fellow jumper while chain bombing with friends off the popular Raglan bridge.

In that incident the 16-year-old was knocked under the water and was pulled out five minutes later unresponsive. He died shortly after.