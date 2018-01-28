It could be days before some residents of Milford in Auckland can move back into their homes after they were evacuated following a burst sewage pipe early on Sunday morning.

Several residents of Alma Rd spent most of their Sunday away from home as Watercare managed a repair of the burst pipe and headed the clean-up.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff were called to Shakespeare Rd at 2.40am on Sunday after receiving reports of a water leak.

Upon arrival, the water leak was found to be a burst sewage pipe and the Auckland Council was notified.

The "significant wastewater overflow" resulted in 13 properties having wastewater on their lawns and gardens, four of those 13 had wastewater come into their homes, Watercare acting chief operations manager Mark Bourne said.

Bourne called the burst pipe an "unusual event" as the affected pipe was only halfway through its 80 year life.

The scale of the spill was also rare, he said.

At 6.50pm Watercare confirmed repairs to the pipeline were complete and staff would monitor it overnight.

"The scale of this wastewater leak, is a large leak, it has involved quite a number of staff resources and contractors to affect a repair," said Bourne.

Beachgoers were warned to keep out of the water at Milford Beach after a wastewater leak at nearby Alma Rd this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Watercare crews had uncovered the broken pipe join and had found that the pipe itself was also badly damaged.

These kinds of spills were dealt with in three stages, firstly ensuring the health and safety of those affected, he said.

"Making sure we can limit the effects of that as much as we can."

The next phase was managing the environmental impacts of the event and the third phase was the clean-up and repair.

"What it has been is wastewater, it will consist of water from our showers and our baths and sinks and taps and from the toilets in our community.

"It is a large pump station that this pipeline services, it effectively services the communities of Milford and Takapuna."

Beachgoers were this morning warned to stay away from Milford Beach. Swimsafe has a long-term no-swimming warning near the Wairau Creek outlet due to its "high risk".

Beaches affected by wastewater generally closed for 48 hours after an overflow occurred, he said.

Watercare would continue with the clean up on Monday.