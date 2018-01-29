The gentle Clydesdale horses, rural atmosphere and youth pipe bands were highlights of Turakina's 154th Highland Games for organising committee member Debbie Benton.

The games were at Turakina's domain on Saturday. Entry was $10 for an adult, with children under 15 free. About 1500 people attended, including many families.

The day had piping, drumming and pipe band competitions. It had Scottish sports events, dance competitions and about 25 stalls and 15 clan displays. It ended with a ceilidh.

The games are always on the last Saturday in January, and this was one of the hottest Mrs Benton can remember. People stayed out of the sun under trees and marquees, and lots of water and ice cream was consumed.

"This year we moved the band circle closer to the marquee, so that people could sit in the shade and see and hear the band from there."

Fourteen pipe bands competed, and the winner was the New Zealand Police Pipe Band. Palmerston North man Stuart Easton won the A Grade solo piping contest. Douglas Bilsland, from Palmerston North, was judged the best A Grade solo drummer.

There were also five youth bands, which pleased Mrs Benton.

"It bodes well for pipe bands in New Zealand. There's a lot of young ones coming through."

The day ended with a ceilidh, and Palmerston North ceilidh band Bowmore had everyone up and dancing. They ended the night with Auld Lang Syne.

"It was a nice way to wind up. Everybody had a chance to catch up with friends they only see at these sorts of events," Mrs Benton said.

Plans are already afoot for next year's games, the 155th. Organisers have requested, and been given, the right to host the New Zealand national solo piping competition.

"The best pipers in the country will be here. It will be a big drawcard."