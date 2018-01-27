Hamilton police are seeking two teenagers after a bungled robbery attempt at a city dairy.

A passing bus driver saw the panicked shopkeeper at RJ's Superette in Melville just after 7.45am today and called police.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said they were now seeking a teen boy and girl who were seen fleeing in different directions after the incident on the corner of Ohaupo Rd and Kahikatea Dr.

Ruddell said the shopkeeper had his back turned when the male offender grabbed him from behind.

"A scuffle followed with the offender punching at the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper managed to break free and go out to the footpath to get help."

As the shopkeeper tried to get help, the offender unsuccessfully tried to steal the till. He has then left empty-handed and fled south down Ohaupo Rd.

He was described as a male Maori aged in his teens wearing a black and white t-shirt with the number "83" on the sleeve.

His female accomplice fled along Kahikatea Dr. She was also in her teens and wearing a black hoody with a star on it.

Ruddell said Hamilton CIB are investigating and inspecting CCTV footage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the two offenders in the area around that time are urged to call Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.